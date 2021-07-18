Bhopal: 170 students from School of Social Sciences receive job offers from leading companies amidst corona pandemic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 170 students of Bhopal School of Social Sciences have received offer letters from well-known companies at a time when pandemic has affected job prospects of many youths.

The companies included South Indian Bank, Sutherland, Taskus, Wipro, Godrej, Vedantu, Godrej, Byju’s, Zomato, Amazon and TCS visited the college last year, and they gave offer letters to students. South Indian Bank has selected 18 students of school for its Madhya Pradesh region.

About 30 companies from India and abroad visit college throughout the year to offer campus placements and internships. Placement officer Shubhra Bhatia said placement cell of college organises personality development programmes, group discussions, personal interviews and personality development training sessions for students.

The training sessions help in all round development of students and make them confident to face challenges of professional world. Despite corona crisis, many companies continued their recruitment, Bhatia said. Principal Father John PJ said employment opportunities generate enthusiasm among students and motivate them to perform better.