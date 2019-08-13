Bhopal: 16-year-old dies in road mishap

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old boy died in a road accident on VIP Road in wee hours of Monday. Youth who was riding scooter sustained injuries and breathed his last while undergoing treatment in hospital.

SHO (Koh-e-Fiza) Amresh Bohare said, “ Ishant,16, died in road accident when his scooter hit divider at VIP Road. Road accident occurred at 2.30am-3.00am.”