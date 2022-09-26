Bhopal: 16 special trains to halt at Maihar during Navratri festival

Maihar temple dedicated to Godess Saraswati |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 16 superfast trains will halt at Maihar during ongoing Navratri festival. Services will continue till October 9, according to the railway officials.

These trains are as follows --Train No. 11055/11056 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT, Mumbai) – Gorakhpur – LTT(Mumbai); Train No. 11059/11060 LTT Mumbai – Chhapra – LTT Mumbai; Train No. 12669/12670 Chennai-Chhapra-Chennai; Train No. 12791/12792 Secunderabad-Danapur-Secunderabad; Train No. 19051/19052 Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad; Train No. 15645/15646 LTT, Mumbai-Guwahati –LTT Mumbai; 19045/19046 Surat-Chhapra-Surat; Train No. 12293/12294 LTT Mumbai -Prayagraj Junction- LTT Mumbai.

PRO Subedar Singh said that for the convenience of devotees, the Railways have given a 5-minute halt to 16 trains at Maihar Station. So, for the comfort of passengers within the return journey, this time further ticket counters have been opened in Maihar. Besides, the railways has deployed employees there to manage ticket distribution and to redress other problems of the devotees.

