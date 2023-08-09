Bhopal: 16 Players Selected For National Senior Taekwondo Championship

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 39th National Senior Taekwondo Championship will begin on September 9 and will continue till September 11 in Guwahati, Assam. As many as 16 players from Madhya Pradesh have been selected for the championship. Out of 16 players, 11 players are from Bhopal.

Boys who have been selected are Ansu Dandotiya (58kg), Adiya Prajapati (63kg ), Afzal Ali (68kg), Deepesh Pandey (74 kg ), Aftab Iqbal (80kg ), Amir (87kg). The girls selected are Dolly Malviya (46kg), Ragini Maurya (49 kg ), Lakhsya Sharma (57), Shivani Malviya (62), Madhu Singh (67). They have been undergoing training in TT Nagar stadium to prepare themselves for the tournament.



Bhopal: DGP Congratulates Karate Gold Medallist Reena Gurjar

The Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena on Wednesday congratulated woman constable of Bhopal district police force Reena Gurjar for winning gold medal in karate in World Police and Fire Games.

Saxena met Reena at police headquarters and gave her best wishes for bringing laurels to Madhya Pradesh at international level. World Police and Fire Games were held in Manitoba in Canada from July 25 to August 6. Reena Gurjar bagged gold medal in karate (kumite 68 kg category). She also won silver medal in women’s karate (kata 68 kg).

