Bhopal: 16 judokas are all set to compete for state  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-member judo squad is all set to fight and win medals for the state in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, which will be held in eight different cities of Madhya Pradesh from January 30 to February 11.

Youth athletes from Madhya Pradesh from various disciplines participated in trials to get a berth in the KIYG 2022. As only nine days are left, the KIYG athletes are working hard to get medals for the state on their home turf. Approximately, all athletes of different sporting events have been chosen to play from Madhya Pradesh.

Five of them are from the Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy (judo). They include Uddyansh in 50 kg weight category, Alok Yadav in 66 kg weight category, Saloni Sen in 44 kg weight category and Shivani Chidar in 52 kg weight category.

Pavitra Bhataley, the daughter of international judoka Bittu Sharma, will compete in judo in the 63 kg weight category. Pavitra is receiving training from Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy (judo).

