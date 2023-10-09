Bhopal: 1,500 New Post Offices Opened In State This Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pawan Kumar Dalmia, Director Postal Services (HQ & Mail Mktg) said 1,480 new post offices were opened in the state this year. Now, the total number of post offices is 10,217, he told media persons here on Monday.

He said department was paying attention to upgrading the technical skills of its officials and employees so that they can provide better services to the customers. Besides, they are also given training on communicating with customers and personality development.

He said with advent of internet media and other digital platforms, challenges of the postal department had increased. The department is working on e-commerce along with commerce website. “The special thing is that through the department, parcels are arriving in less time compared to private courier companies. This has increased credibility of department. Due to digitalisation of the department, quality in all services has improved,” Dalmia added.

3-day National Postal Week from today

The Indian Postal Department is going to organise three-day National Postal Week from Tuesday to mark World Post Day. Activities like Dak Chaupal, seminar, conference, contest will be held in Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle