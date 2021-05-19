Bhopal: 150 parentless children identified, to get a pension from this month

BHOPAL: The state government has identified 150 children who have lost parents or guardians to Covid-19. They are going to get pension of Rs 5,000 from this month.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the collectors and crisis management committees to identify children who have lost their parents and families that have lost their sole breadwinners.

Those who have lost parents or guardians earlier to Covid-19 have also been included in the scheme.

Apart from pension of Rs 5,000, they will get free education and ration. A portal has been made for the scheme.