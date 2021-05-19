Bhopal: 150 parentless children identified, to get a pension from this month

BHOPAL: The state government has identified 150 children who have lost parents or guardians to Covid-19. They are going to get pension of Rs 5,000 from this month.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the collectors and crisis management committees to identify children who have lost their parents and families that have lost their sole breadwinners.
Those who have lost parents or guardians earlier to Covid-19 have also been included in the scheme.
Apart from pension of Rs 5,000, they will get free education and ration. A portal has been made for the scheme.
The applications received through the portal will be examined and then entered in the portal. After this process, the parentless children and those who have lost their sole wage earners will get the pension.
Guidelines have been issued for the scheme. The government has asked the officials to identify children as quickly as possible so that pension may be given to them.
The government wants to begin the scheme this month. Whosoever is identified after that will be included in the scheme.
The officials in the districts have been told to remain liberal at the time of identifying those who are eligible for pension so that such people may not face any problem.
