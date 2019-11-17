Bhopal: 150 diffrently -abled children take part in inclusive & happiness games

BHOPAL: Inclusive and happiness games gave the message of unity and equality for differently-abled children.

The games were organized for more than 150 diffrently -abled children of under Child Rights Week Resolution 30 -30 at Bhopal School of Social Sciences.

Sports competitions like spoon races, balloon races, chair races etc. were held in which children took part with great enthusiasm. The Games were inaugurated by Sistra Lisi Jose, deputy principal of BSSS, leaving balloons filled with messages of equality in the sky.

For the event, Child line nodal, Bhopal, appointed childhood, Sahara literacy, diagnosis, initiation, self-reliance etc. together gave a message of unity among children by bringing happiness. Bhopal Olympic Volunteers also contributed to the event.