e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 15-year-old student dies, 40 injured as school bus overturns

Bhopal: 15-year-old student dies, 40 injured as school bus overturns

Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said bus was heading towards Rahatgarh from Khurai in which students of three private schools were aboard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy school bus overturned in Rahatgarh in Sagar district during early hours on Monday, killing 15-year-old student Shailendra Thakur and injuring about 40 students who have been admitted in Rahatgarh government hospital, said officials.

Sagar district collector Deepak Araya, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak including other police and administration reached the spot and monitored the rescue and relief operation.

SP Tarun Nayak said bus was heading towards Rahatgarh from Khurai in which students of three private schools were aboard. Near Chandrapur village, the driver lost balance and overturned.

The students told police that driver was talking on phone and driving at high speed. The SP added that the ambulances from Sagar and other adjoining areas ferried other injured students to hospital.

“Three were referred to Bundelkhand medical college hospital and later six more were referred to the college. Around 30 students were admitted at Rahatgarh government hospital.”

The police have registered the case against driver Manoj Raikwar (33) and owner Rajesh Tiwari (43) of the bus and have arrested them.

Read Also
Amit Shah: Ideological conflict shouldn't be allowed in universities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 15-year-old student dies, 40 injured as school bus overturns

Bhopal: 15-year-old student dies, 40 injured as school bus overturns

Narmadapuram: Former CM Kamal Nath hits out at BJP

Narmadapuram: Former CM Kamal Nath hits out at BJP

Sagar: 36 projects under Smart City completed

Sagar: 36 projects under Smart City completed

Gwalior: Man robbed of gold pendant, cash, probe underway

Gwalior: Man robbed of gold pendant, cash, probe underway

Bhopal: Dedicating Mahakal Complex is people’s event, says chief minister

Bhopal: Dedicating Mahakal Complex is people’s event, says chief minister