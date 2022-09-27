Bhopal: 15-year-old student dies, 40 injured as school bus overturns

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy school bus overturned in Rahatgarh in Sagar district during early hours on Monday, killing 15-year-old student Shailendra Thakur and injuring about 40 students who have been admitted in Rahatgarh government hospital, said officials.

Sagar district collector Deepak Araya, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak including other police and administration reached the spot and monitored the rescue and relief operation.

SP Tarun Nayak said bus was heading towards Rahatgarh from Khurai in which students of three private schools were aboard. Near Chandrapur village, the driver lost balance and overturned.

The students told police that driver was talking on phone and driving at high speed. The SP added that the ambulances from Sagar and other adjoining areas ferried other injured students to hospital.

“Three were referred to Bundelkhand medical college hospital and later six more were referred to the college. Around 30 students were admitted at Rahatgarh government hospital.”

The police have registered the case against driver Manoj Raikwar (33) and owner Rajesh Tiwari (43) of the bus and have arrested them.