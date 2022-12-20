Bhopal: 1.5 lakh health employees to remain off duty from today in MP

Striking health workers staging protest on JP hospital premises in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The services in the state will take a hit as regular health employees will also join striking contractual workers from Wednesday.

Around 1.5 lakh health workers will be on strike hampering the health services at community health’s sub-centre, medicine distribution. The strike will also hit the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination programme in the state.

On Tuesday, the regular health employees in Bhopal came out in support of striking contractual health workers who have been on indefinite strike over three-point demands—regularization of services, scrapping of the outsourcing system and salary revision.

Madhya Pradesh Samvida Karamchari Sangh state president Jitendra Bhadoria said that from Wednesday onwards, around 1.5 lakh health workers will be on strike.

Contractual workers, who have been on strike for the last five days, met National Health Mission (NHM) MD Priyanka Das but the meeting did not yield any result as the official said that since it was a policy matter the decision regarding it would be taken up at government level.

According to regular employees of the health department, there will be full support for contractual workers. Jointly, both will go on strike from Wednesday.

Plan to gherao Assembly fizzles out: The striking employees who were protesting at JP Hospital were all set to gherao Vidhan Sabha, however, they were restricted from moving outside the premises.