Bhopal : 15 e-vehicles charging stations in city by March end

BHOPAL: In a move amid at giving push to e-vehicles, as many as 15 charging stations will be setup in Bhopal by March end.

The state’s capital is going to be the first district in the state to launch the charging facility at such a scale. The vehicles will be charged between 20 minutes and 45 minutes.

Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will set up these stations with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The BSCDCL has identified 15 locations in the city in for installation of stations.

To promote e-vehicles in the state similar efforts were made in 2017 also but the residents did not opt for e-vehicles due to lack of charging stations in Bhopal.

There were merely three e-vehicle charging stations in 2017 which were set up by MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. The Nigam has also bought six e-vehicles for official use.

Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd chief engineer Bhuvnesh Kumar Patel said high cost of e-vehicles was also the reason that people did not opt for them.

“Now that the cost has also come down people will definitely go for e-vehicles,” he believed.