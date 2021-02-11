Bhopal : 15 e-vehicles charging stations in city by March end

BHOPAL: In a move amid at giving push to e-vehicles, as many as 15 charging stations will be setup in Bhopal by March end.
The state’s capital is going to be the first district in the state to launch the charging facility at such a scale. The vehicles will be charged between 20 minutes and 45 minutes.
Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will set up these stations with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).
The BSCDCL has identified 15 locations in the city in for installation of stations.
To promote e-vehicles in the state similar efforts were made in 2017 also but the residents did not opt for e-vehicles due to lack of charging stations in Bhopal.
There were merely three e-vehicle charging stations in 2017 which were set up by MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited. The Nigam has also bought six e-vehicles for official use.
Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd chief engineer Bhuvnesh Kumar Patel said high cost of e-vehicles was also the reason that people did not opt for them.
“Now that the cost has also come down people will definitely go for e-vehicles,” he believed.
He stated that they are also planning to open charging stations in Bhopal and other parts of the state as e-vehicles are now not only cost effective but also check carbon footprints.The officials believe that the sale of e-vehicles will shoot up in the district with increase in number of charging stations. An e-vehicle takes around 20 minutes to 45 minutes for full charging.
Plan to set up 120 stations: The BSCDCL has planned to open 120 stations in Bhopal. BSCDCL media manager Nitin Dave said the survey for identification of spots in the first phase is over and we have selected 15 spots for installation of stations.
In the first phase the stations will be set up at TT Nagar, Smart road, near Bittan market, Bairagarh, MP Nagar, Mata Mandir, at Boulevard street, Lalghati, Airport road, Kolar road, Shahpura, JK road and Piplani.