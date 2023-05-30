Bhopal: 14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman Samaroh ends

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rope, based on an English play, written by American playwright Patrick Hamilton, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening

Directed by Prateek Sharma, the play was said to have been inspired by murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924 by the students of University of Chicago Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb. Divyanshu Sharma translated the play into Hindi.

It was part of the concluding day of five-day 14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman organised by Young's Theater Foundation.

The play is set on the first floor of a house in Mayfair, London in 1929. The story is about two young university students, Wyndham Brandon and Charles Granillo (whom Brandon calls Granno) who have murdered fellow student Ronald Kentley as an expression of their supposed intellectual superiority. At the beginning of the play, they hide Kentley's body in a chest.

Arshin Khan as Ronald Kentley, Kamal Parashar as Wyndham Brandon, Harsh Agrahari as Charles Granillo, Prateek Sharma as Rupert Cadell were in lead roles.