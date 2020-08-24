Bhopal: 144 COVID positive cases take the tally to 9,970 and tolls to 266

Bhopal: District administration has intensified testing and sample collection for traders and their helpers in markets of the state capital. 5-number market had reported 11 positives and the market was sealed for three days. It was unrest among traders in Shivaji Nagar after 11 tested positive in 5-number market. Administration collected samples from the market few days back, for which the results are still awaited. Locals held the shopkeepers responsible for the virus spread. Previously, Bairagarh had also reported 27 positives.

Eight positives have been tested positive in same family in Samardha (Kolar) while six positives have been detected in the same family in Aishbag and Kumar Gali( Barasia) each and five positives have been reported in same family in Jinsy Choraha (Opposite Rambha talkies).

Bhopal reported 144 positives on Monday taking tally 9970 and tolls to 266. Four positives have been tested positive in the same family in Luv -Kush Nagar. Similarly, four positives have been detected in the same family Chinar Sapphire, Sajag Parishar(Nehru Nagar), and Tulsi Nagar each. Three positives have been tested in the same family in Nirmal Villa (Bairagarh) and Shahpura Chhawani each.

Amrai (Bagsewania) and Abhinav Homes (Ayodhya by-pass) reported two positives in same families in each case. CBI colony (char imli) reported two more positives. Earlier, four positives were reported in CBI Colony (Char Imli) Three positive cases have been reported from Hamidia Hospital.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “5-number market, which was sealed after 11 positives were tested, now has been opened. Similarly, sample testing has been conducted in the Shivaji Nagar market and if traders are reported positive, strict decision will be taken over the Shivaji Nagar market.”