Bhopal: 14-yr-old cured of special type of cancer after 192 blood transfusions

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy suffering from special type of blood cancer, acute promyelocytic leukemia (APML), was discharged from AIIMS Hospital after treatment on Friday. He was cured after 192 blood transfusions and chemotherapy. AIIMS celebrated the achievement by cutting a cake.

According to AIIMS, patient came in pediatric ICU two months back. He suffered from fever, bleeding and loss of vision. He was diagnosed with APML and treatment was started the same day. There was recurring bleeding in intestine and brain despite daily blood transfusion. Finally, specific treatment started working and his blood test reports came normal after a month of ICU stay.

He will receive 8 months of treatment more with arsenic and ATRA- all trans retinoic acid (a type of vitamin A) without much side effects. Ophthalmology department will try to save vision. Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist Dr Narendra Chaudhary said main challenge was extensive bleeding during initial 2-3 weeks of treatment.