e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 14-yr-old cured of special type of cancer after 192 blood transfusions

Bhopal: 14-yr-old cured of special type of cancer after 192 blood transfusions

According to AIIMS, patient came in pediatric ICU two months back. He suffered from fever, bleeding and loss of vision

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy suffering from special type of blood cancer, acute promyelocytic leukemia (APML), was discharged from AIIMS Hospital after treatment on Friday. He was cured after 192 blood transfusions and chemotherapy. AIIMS celebrated the achievement by cutting a cake.

According to AIIMS, patient came in pediatric ICU two months back. He suffered from fever, bleeding and loss of vision. He was diagnosed with APML and treatment was started the same day. There was recurring bleeding in intestine and brain despite daily blood transfusion. Finally, specific treatment started working and his blood test reports came normal after a month of ICU stay.

He will receive 8 months of treatment more with arsenic and ATRA- all trans retinoic acid (a type of vitamin A) without much side effects. Ophthalmology department will try to save vision. Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist Dr Narendra Chaudhary said main challenge was extensive bleeding during initial 2-3 weeks of treatment.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 38 years on, 1.2 lakh Bhopal residents carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Every single promise made to us unfulfilled, say gas victims’ bodies

Bhopal: Every single promise made to us unfulfilled, say gas victims’ bodies

Bhopal: CMO orders probe against Sapna Lowanshi

Bhopal: CMO orders probe against Sapna Lowanshi

Bhopal: Lokayukta’s anger weighs heavily, DG shifted

Bhopal: Lokayukta’s anger weighs heavily, DG shifted

Bhopal: 38 years on, 337 MT hazardous waste lying at Union Carbide Corporation’s plant continue to...

Bhopal: 38 years on, 337 MT hazardous waste lying at Union Carbide Corporation’s plant continue to...

Bhopal: BJP plunges into action over Uniform Civil Code, ministers, MLAs back it

Bhopal: BJP plunges into action over Uniform Civil Code, ministers, MLAs back it