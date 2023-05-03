 Bhopal: 14 state officers promoted to IPS cadre
During the meeting, discussion was taken up on the promotion of 18 SPS officers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen officers belonging to 1996 and 1997 State Police Services (SAS) batches were promoted to Indian Police Services (IPS) cadre on Tuesday. The order was released following a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussion was taken up on the promotion of 18 SPS officers.

The officers who have been given IPS carder include Vinod Kumar Singh, Manish Kharti, Sunil Kumar Mehta, Virendra Jain, Devendra Kumar Patidar, Ray Singh Narvaria, Ram Sharan Prajapati, Sunder Singh Kanesh, Rajesh Vyas, Padma Vilochan Shukla, Sudhir Kumar Agarwal, Pankaj Pandey, Ajay Pandey and Dr Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. The DPC did not hold any discussion on Anil Kumar Mishra and Prakash Chandra Parihar, whose names were also proposed for the promotion.

The decision on promotion of the two SAS officers Arun Mishra and Rakesh Kumar Tripathi have been kept in a closed envelope.

