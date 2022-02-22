Bhopal: 14-member MP women's blind cricket team ready for National Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-member team of blind women cricketers has been constituted to represent Madhya Pradesh at the National Blind Cricket Tournament, said the secretary of Cricket Association for Blind in Madhya Pradesh Sonu Golkar on Tuesday.

The women's cricket team was selected from the camp at Barkatullah University cricket ground with 300 players from 12 districts from across the state. The national championship is scheduled to begin from February 28 in Bengaluru.

The team comprises Nikita, Raveena, Geeta and Deepshikha from Betul, Sushma from Damoh, Bhuri from Gwalior, Anjali Rawat, Sapna and Vishika, Anjali Yadav, Priya and Sarita from Hoshangabad, Varsha from Jabalpur and Komal from Ujjain.

Nikita has been selected as the captain of the team and Raveena has been selected as the vice-captain of the team.

Minister of culture, tourism and spiritualism, Usha Thakur, congratulated the team while addressing them on the concluding day of the camp at BU ground.

She said, You all started cricket with determination and enthusiasm. May you fulfill the winning resolution with the same grit! Your power and capabilities start from the point at which the abilities of ordinary people end. You all are special. Stay special. Win for our state and make us all proud.

She presented all the members of the team with bouquets and wished them luck for the championship.

