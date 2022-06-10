Bhopal: 14 electricity meter readers get pink slip for negligence

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MPKVVC) has dismissed services of 14 outsourced meter readers along with three-day pay cut of one meter reader on charges of negligence in meter reading, according to an official statement issued by the company on Friday.

As per the statement, instructions have also been issued to take strict action against meter readers for being negligent in taking photo meter reading of meters installed in the premises of consumers and taking wrong meter readings.

As many as 3 meter readers in Bhopal, 2 in Sohagpur, 2 in Itarsi, 3 in Budni and 4 outsourced meter readers in transmission maintenance division Nasrullahganj were terminated from service on charges of disobeying orders and disturbances in meter reading. Three days salary of a meter reader has also been deducted in Sohagpur.

MPKVVC’s managing director Ganesh Shankar Mishra has also directed field officers and employees that there should be meter reading with accuracy and electricity bills should be given to consumers on basis of meter reading only.

He further said that the work of meter readers should be monitored through Nishtha App and those meter readers who are negligent in performing their duty should be separated from the service.

The company has said that after reviewing the photo meter reading audit portal, action is being taken to deduct salary as per rules and to terminate services of meter readers who make more than 50 per cent wrong readings, the official statement read. The company had earlier dismissed around 40 outsourced meter readers for same reasons.