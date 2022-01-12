Bhopal: 13,862 patients in home isolation given medical kit, tele-consultation facility, CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that in the third wave, out of 14413 corona patients in the state, 13862 patients are in home isolation and they have been provided with medical kit and tele-consultation facility.

Along with this, daily calls are made about the precautions to be taken in home isolation through Command and Control Centre set up in every district, said the CM.

The CM directed that excellent arrangements for care and treatment of patients living in home isolation should be ensured. If necessary, they should be immediately admitted to the hospital through an ambulance.

CM was reviewing the arrangements for corona control and treatment in Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary virtually attended the meeting. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Health Mohammad Suleman, commissioner Health Dr Sudam Khade and officers were present.

The CM was apprised in the meeting that at present, a total of 50873 beds are available for the treatment of Covid in the state. These include 1055 normal beds, 27901 oxygenated normal beds and 12917 HDU / ICU beds.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary told CM that apart from this, 13965 beds are available in Covid care centres in the state. For the treatment of Covid, 9 temporary hospitals with 740 beds have been set up in the state of which 437 are oxygenated.

Chouhan said there was sufficient availability of oxygen in hospitals and Covid care centers for the treatment of Corona patients. In hospitals and Covid Care Centres, there were 17000 oxygen concentrators, 36393 oxygen cylinders, 190 (206 MT) pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants and 60 PSA plants in the private sector. As many as 1847 ventilators were available for the treatment of Covid patients in all medical colleges and government hospitals of the state.

Additional chief secretary Mohammad Suleman informed that 1169 cases of corona were reported in Indore, 572 in Bhopal, 280 in Jabalpur and 170 in Ujjain.

Corona control restrictions in the state.

Night curfew was implemented from 11 pm to 5 am to prevent Corona infection in the state.

All types of fairs that involves mass gathering are prohibited.

Entry is being given into cinema halls, multiplex theatres, coaching classes, swimming pools, clubs, stadiums only to persons who have been vaccinated against both Covid-19.

Children from Class I to VIII will be present with 50 per cent attendance in all schools.

A maximum of 250 people will be able to participate in wedding celebrations.

A maximum of 50 people can attend funerals and Uthavanas.

The use of masks is mandatory in all public places.

