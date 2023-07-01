Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen more spotted deer were shifted to Kuno National Park from Pench Tiger Reserve to form a strong prey base for cheetahs on Saturday. A female South African cheetah Dheera was released into the wild of Kuno in evening.

Earlier, 700 spotted deer were shifted to Kuno National Park from Pench and other places. Kuno now has a good population of spotted deer.

In addition, Kuno National Park has received permission to get 600 more spotted deer.

With release of Dheera, the number of cheetahs moving in open jungle has become nine. Their names are Dheera, Asha, Shaurya, Gaurav, Dhatri, Veera, Suraj, Nirva and Gamini.