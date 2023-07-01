 Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno

Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno

Cheetah Dheera released in jungle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen more spotted deer were shifted to Kuno National Park from Pench Tiger Reserve to form a strong prey base for cheetahs on Saturday. A female South African cheetah Dheera was released into the wild of Kuno in evening.

Earlier, 700 spotted deer were shifted to Kuno National Park from Pench and other places. Kuno now has a good population of spotted deer.

In addition, Kuno National Park has received permission to get 600 more spotted deer.

With release of Dheera, the number of cheetahs moving in open jungle has become nine. Their names are Dheera, Asha, Shaurya, Gaurav, Dhatri, Veera, Suraj, Nirva and Gamini.

Read Also
Indore: GST Amnesty Scheme Extended For Three More Months
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Modi Caresses Girl Child, Wants To Know If She Would Like To Go To Delhi With Him

Bhopal: Modi Caresses Girl Child, Wants To Know If She Would Like To Go To Delhi With Him

Bhopal: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Building In Form Of Dosa Available In City

Bhopal: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Building In Form Of Dosa Available In City

Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno

Bhopal: 13 More Spotted Deer Shifted To Kuno

Bhopal: Tilted 4-Storeyed Building Demolished

Bhopal: Tilted 4-Storeyed Building Demolished

Service Linked To Sense Of Duty In India: Sahasrabuddhe

Service Linked To Sense Of Duty In India: Sahasrabuddhe