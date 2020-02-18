Bhopal: 13 gamblers arrested from makeshift casino

BHOPAL: Ratibad police busted a gambling den and arrested 13 men from a farm house in Suraj Nagar on Sunday night. Police acted upon a information that a few persons including businessmen of Bairagarh were gathered for gambling at a makeshift casino.

Ratibad police station in-charge, JP Tripathi said, “ There were inputs about a makeshift casino running inside a farm house in Suraj Nagar area. A team conducted a late-night raid and 13 people were arrested and the team recovered Rs 25900 and some club plastic coins worth Rs 10200 from the spot”, added Tripathi.

The nabbed accused were identified as Satish Jatav of Goragaon Village, Deepak Tomar of Awadhpuri, Rakesh Jatav of Gora village, Asad Khan of Jahangirabad, Rajesh Talreja of Shahjahanabad, Vijay Binani of Lalghati, Rajendra Singh Yadav of Kolar, Kishore Sharma of Govindpura.

Sunil Sonkusare of Kolar Road, Deepak Kulkarni of Gulmohar Colony, Sharad Namdev of Ashoka Garden, Avinash Dongre and Rameshwar Kumar of Bairagarh.

Tripathi the accused have been booked under the gambling act and other IPC sections.