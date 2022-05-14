Bhopal: 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship; MP fails to make it to semis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The quarter final matches of 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship were held on Saturday at Dhyan Chand Hockey stadium in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh has failed to make it into the semifinals, giving an easy victory to Odisha. Jharkhand, Haryana and Karnataka have also entered the semi-final defeating their respective opponents.

All the winners were decided by the shoot-out matches and none of them managed to get a field victory. In the first quarter-final match, Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 5-4 while Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh in the second match by a margin of 3-2.

In the third quarter-final, Karnataka defeated Punjab 5-4. Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-0 in the last knock-off match of the day. The semi final matches will be held on Monday as Sunday would be a rest day for the players. The final will be held on Tuesday in Bhopal to decide the champion of the title.

