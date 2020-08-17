Bhopal: 123 positive cases takes tally to 8,888 and tolls to 239

Bhopal: Caretaker of former minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has been reported corona positive in Char Imli. Consequently, entire staff and Sajjan Singh Verma himself have been home-quarantined. Bhopal reported 123 positive cases taking its tally to 8,888 and tolls to 239.

Two more positives have been detected in the home of Minister Arvind Bhadauria in Katara Hills. Another positive has been detected in Char Imli. E-5 (Arera Colony) has reported one positive.

Gandhi Medical College GMC (Anaesthesia) department’s doctor has been detected positive. AIIMS girls hostel reported one positive. A doctor came positive in Bhopal Care Hospital (BCH).

Six positive have been detected in Kumar Gali (Berasia) while five more positives have been detected in call centre, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company, Bijli Colony. Earlier, five staff of call centre were already tested positive.

Four positives have been detected in same family Housing Board Colony (Koh-e-Fiza). Eight came positive in Bairagarh while two from CRPF Bairagarh, two from Aara Machine Road, three from same family from One tree Hills (Anand Nagar) and other from Radha Krishna Building (Bairagarh). Two positives have been detected in Krishna Apartment, Vijay Nagar (Lalghati).

Three came positive in same family in Prabhu Nagar(Idgarh Hills) while same numbers of members came positive in same family from Aamla. ITBP Kanha Saiya reported two positive. Rachna Nagar reported two positive. Two from Tulsi Nagar. Civil Lines (Professor Colony) and Royal Homes (Ashima Mall) have reported two positives. Two positives have been detected from Globus City (Chuna Bhatti).

One positive case has been detected in various colonies like Amarai (AIIMS), Subhash Nagar, Dwarka dham (Karond), MLA Rest House, Hanuman Mandir (MANIT Square), Life Style Blu (Bawadiakalan), Comfort Green (Jail Road), Sidhartha Enclave (Narela), Laharpur (Bagmugalia), Sarvadharma Colony (Kolar), Bafna Colony, Tilajamalpura, Suraj Nagar, police control room, Om Nagar(Birla Mandir), Bhim Nagar (Vallabh Nagar), Priyanka Nagar, Danish Hills, Indrapuri, Old Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Mandir(TB Hospital), Colonel Colony, Benajeer College, Railway Colony, GRP Colony(Shymla Hills).