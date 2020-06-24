Bhopal: 12-year-old boy sodomised by neighbour, held

BHOPAL: A 12-year-old boy was sodomised by a man in Jahangirabad. The accused took the boy to the slaughterhouse near the area and sodomised him. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Jahangirabad SHO Virendra Singh said the accused Gulrez Khan lives in the same locality as the boy. As they were acquainted, he asked him to take a visit near the area and he will offer him toffees. The boy followed him and he sodomised him near the slaughterhouse. He also threatened him to keep mum on the issue.

As the boy reached home, he complained of pain and after being quizzed by his parents, he revealed the incident. The boy was taken to the police station by his family where his statements were recorded. He was also taken for medical examination by the cops.

The accused was thus booked by the police under the relevant Sections and he is now under arrest.