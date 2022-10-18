Bhopal: 12 Panna diamonds worth Rs 24.07 lakh auctioned

Panna: The traders from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had placed bids at the auction |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sixty eight out of 204 diamonds were put up for auction at Panna collectorate on Tuesday. Of them, 12 diamonds weighing 14.70 carat were sold for Rs 24,07,526.

The heaviest of them was 4.86-carat diamond found by Brindawan Raikwar, resident of Chhattarpur. It fetched Rs 15.47 lakh. Brindawan Raikwar had found the diamond lying in open.

Panna district Collector Sanjay Kumar Singh told Free Press that diamond auction would continue for three days. Other diamonds including seven-carat diamond will be placed for auction on Wednesday.

The diamonds were found by people from the shallow mines in Panna district. Some people found them lying in open along roadside. Most diamonds were found during monsoon season.

Diamond Examiner Anupam Singh told Free Press that 68 diamonds weighing 82. 38 carat were put up for auction on Tuesday.

Sources at Panna Diamond Office said that diamond found by tribal woman Genda Bai will be also put in auction on Wednesday.

She had stumbled upon diamond while picking up firewood from jungle. She found diamond of 4.39 carat, which is expected to fetch more than Rs 20 lakh during bidding.