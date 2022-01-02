Bhopal: 12 lakh teens to be inoculated on first day

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set a target to vaccinate 12 lakh teenagers on first day of inoculation on January 3.

Additional chief secretary (health) Mohammed Suleman said all 48 lakh children (15 to 18 years) will be given first dose by January 15. Both walk-in as well as online registration through the CoWin platform will be available to children in this age group.

In Bhopal, vaccine has to be administered to 1.37 lakh children. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will kick off the drive from Subhash Excellence School on Monday. About 2 lakh children have to vaccinated in Indore.

Suleman said Covaxin vaccine will be administered to those in 15-18 age group according to government guidelines. He said a large number of schools and other educational institutions will be used as Covid vaccination centres for which arrangements are being made.

Those aged 15 and above will be able to register on CoWIN. The dosage for COVAXIN for 15-18 years age group is the same as for adults.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:43 PM IST