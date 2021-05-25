Bhopal: 12 doctors die in Madhya Pradesh in the second wave of corona in April-May

BHOPAL: Twelve doctors died in Madhya Pradesh in the second wave of coronavirus in the month of April-May. Two of the doctors were from Bhopal, four from Gwalior and one doctor from Ujjain, besides one each from Hoshangabad and Indore.

In Bhopal, Dr Gurmit Singh, ophthalmologist, died. He was undergoing treatment in National Hospital. Jawahar Lal Gas Relief Hospital’s dental surgeon, Dr Udai Singh, died while undergoing treatment in Chirayu Hospital. Both died on May 18.

GRMC’s PSM demonstrator Dr Apeksha Bhale died. Besides, Dr Devendra Singhare posted at JAH, died. Both were detected corona-positive on May 6. Both were undergoing medical treatment in Super-Specialty Hospital.

Senior surgeon of Ujjain KK Kawal was admitted to a hospital in Indore. He died due to corona while undergoing medical treatment.

Besides, a doctor from Hoshangabad and another from Indore died due to corona in April. The Hoshangabad doctor died in AIIMS, while Indore’s Dr Abhishek Singh also died due to corona infection.