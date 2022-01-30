Bhopal: 11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh from February 4

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Karavan Theatre Group, Bhopal, will organise 11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh at the auditorium of Rajshree Little Ballet† Troupe here from February 4. It will be a three-day festival.

The event will begin with a play, Yahudi ki Ladki, written by Agha Hashar Kashmiri and directed by Obedullah Khan.

Scripted by Akhtar Ali and directed by Ajay Keshri, the play, Mohabbat ke Side Effect, will be staged on February 5. The play, Doctor Aaap Bhi!, written by Ajit Dalwi and directed by Mohammed Nazeer Qureshi will be staged on February 6.

Secretary of Karavan Theatre Group Nazeer Qureshi said a felicitation function will be held on concluding day, that is, on February 6 for the first time. Writer and theatre actor Bhanumati Singh will receive first Bhishma Samman.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:58 PM IST