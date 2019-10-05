Bhopal: 11 principals suspended for shutting down 23 govt schools

BHOPAL: Suspension of 11 principals by Rewa Commissioner has sent shock waves to the state capital.

This action has also raised question on monitoring and functioning of the school education department.

Rewa division commissioner Ashok Bhargava suspended 11 principals, holding them responsible for shutting down over 23 government schools in the region, throwing all norms to wind. The suspended principals did not inform their senior officials either about their decision.

Commissioner Bhargava said that the suspended principals closed 23 schools located in the rural areas for the session 2018-19 and the current academic session. They did not inform their senior authorities either, he added.

Besides suspending principals of concerned clusters, action has also been taken against 32 teachers. Orders have been given to stop one annual increment of these teachers. All of them have been served with show cause notice as well.

In a stern action against the suspended staff, Bhargava has instructed that these principals should immediately open the affected schools and send concerned teachers back to their original place of posting. Commissioner has also asked the teachers to visit home to home in their places of postings and bring back the students and enrol them in their respective schools. Till then, these teachers and principals will not be paid anything, he added.

Action was taken by the commissioner on report submitted by the collector and Zila Panchayat CEO. They were pressed into inquiry after receiving complaints from students and parents.

Alleged culprits: Principals who have been suspended include Jaikrishna Upadhyaya, Santosh Kumar Mishra, Masuryadin Prajapati, Hiramani Sharma, Rajitram Jatav, RN Singh, Tribhuavan Prasad Shukla, Shiv Kumar Tripathi, Hinchlal Verma, Lalmani Vikal and Adityanath Tiwari.

Commissioner said that these principals closed the schools without taking permission from appropriate authorities which falls under misconduct. ‘How can an individual close a government institution? These principals have shut down the schools under conspiracy for attaching teachers of the concerned schools at places of their choice,’ said Bhargava.