Bhopal: 10th foundation day of MP Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal dances of six states of the country were presented at the MP Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday which enthralled the audience a lot. They included Tiwa dance by Hemkant Rabha from Assam, Mevasi dance by Vasava Doklesh Kumar from Gujarat, Natua dance by Shivcharan Sahu from Jharkhand, Harul dance by Pooja Kumari from Uttarakhand, Zebra dance by Konchok Testan from Leh – Ladakh, Ghusadi dance by Kathale Sridhar from Telangana. It was part of the second day of the five-day event to mark 10th Foundation Day of the Museum.

Entry to the museum will be free for visitors from June 6 to 8.Gond Gudumbaja, Baiga tribal dance, Bhil tribal Bhagoriya dance, Gond Karma / Saila dance were presented at major places in the city including Jawahar Chowk, New Market, Nehru Nagar, Barkatullah University, Ashima Mall under ‘Aamantran Utsav’. Besides, a craft fair has also been organised in which handloom and handicraft items are on display.