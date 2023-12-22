Bhopal: 10K Remdesivir Injections In Stock, 47K Beds Reserved

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department claims to have sufficient beds, ICU beds, oxygen supply, and medicines, including a stock of remdesivir injections in the state following the emergence of cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1. So far, four cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Additional director health Dr Pramod Pathak said that the department has written to the dean of all medical colleges to maintain the stock of remdesiver injection.

They have been asked to approach Madhya Pradesh Public health Service Corporation Limited (MPHSCL) to get the supply, this comes after Centre asked states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the new JN.1 variant. Deputy director (Health) Dr Himanshu Jaiswar said, there are no confirmed cases of JN1 in MP, all are suspects. “We have sufficient stock of remdesivir injections. MPHCL has around 10,000 injections in stock. Mock drill of oxygen plants has been done. We have 47,000 beds for Covid patients and asked all the heads of hospitals to keep 10 beds in their hospital right now.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for PCR testing and Rs 2 lakh to CMHO and medical colleges each to purchase PCR testing kits, said Pathak.

Reserved: 10 beds in Hamadia, 16 in JP

In Bhopal, 10 beds have been reserved for Covid patients in Hamidia Hospital and 16 in JP Hospital. GMC Dean Dr Salil Bhargav said, “Right now, we have kept 10 beds reserved for Covid patients and then if cases spikes, beds will be increased. Hamidia Hospital has sufficient oxygen supply.” Civil surgeon JP Hospital Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Sixteen beds have been kept reserved in Covid ward. We have adequate medicines, beds, oxygen etc to handle the cases of new variants. PCR testing is being carried out at JP Hospital.”