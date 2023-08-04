Bhopal: 104 People Rescued From Marooned Village In Damoh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 104 people trapped in water-logged Jabera villageof Damoh district were rescued and shifted to a safer place on Thursday. The villagers have been given shelter in a school.

District administration swung into action and pressed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF team to shift the marooned residents of the village completely swamped by flood waters.

Damoh collector Mayank Agrawal said, “Due to heavy rainfall and outflow of water from catchment of water bodies, the entire village was waterlogged. NDRF and SDRF teams were pressed into service to bring the 104 villagers to safer places. The Jabera village is still flooded.”

According to the state flood control cell, operations continued in seven districts –Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Damoh and Dewas – to rescue stranded people. During the last 24 hours, East Madhya Pradesh recorded heavy rain. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over west Madhya Pradesh.

During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall with one or two very heavy rain spells may occur over parts of East Madhya Pradesh. According to the meteorological department, depression over Jharkhand and adjoining North Chhattisgarh has moved west North-westwards. On August 3rd, it was over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. It is likely to move in the West North West direction towards northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining South East Uttar Pradesh.

Red alert has been issued for heavy to very rainfall in districts including Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapura, Betul, Katni, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Harda, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri Bhind, Datia.

Yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall sounded for districts - Sidhi, Singrauli, Sehore, bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Gwalior, Morena and Sheopurkalan.

15 gates of Bargi dam opened

The water level of Bargi Dam is inching upwards following incessant rains in Jabalpur district and surrounding areas for the last two days. Jabalpur collector Saurav Suman told Free Press that 15 gates of Bargi Dam were opened on Thursday evening to release excess water. In wake of heavy rainfall holiday has been declared in schools in Jabalpur district.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)