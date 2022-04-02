Bhopal: 10,000 CHOs to be deployed for TB-free Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 10,000 Community Health Officer(CHOs) have to be pressed into service in Madhya Pradesh to eradicate tuberculosis. Madhya Pradesh has to be made TB-free state by 2024, according to health department officials.

Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said CHOs were posted in sub-health centers at district and block level for TB eradication. At present, 8,000 CHOs have been appointed. Soon, 2,000 more CHOs will be appointed.

Health Minister Dr Chaudhary said that there was no shortage of staff and resources in the health department. Just as Covid was controlled by health department by forming a team, TB will be checked similarly. There is a need to make people aware in this regard in every district.

According to Dr Choudhary, 296 machines are available for molecular tests at the block level. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Public Health and Family Welfare, Mohammed Suleman, directed officials to work by forming a team. He said that the most difficult task was to identify patients. For this, there is a need for door-to-door testing and drawing more people and organisations to this campaign.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:42 PM IST