Bhopal: 1,000-yr-old temple to be open for devotees within 2 months

BHOPAL: The devotees will be able to offer worship at a 1,000-year-old temple, which will be opened within two months.

The remains of the 1,100 AD temple were found in Dewabaadla village near Ashta by the state archeology department buried inside a mound three years ago.

The mound had evidences of several other temples, including a Vishnu temple of the same period.

After the temple of Shiva, the department will also make efforts to restore Vishnu temple soon.

The department initiated the work of restoring the Parmar period temple to its original shape using the stones and bricks, used back then.

The temple was built in the Parmar period and when three years ago, the archeologists found evidences of the cluster of temples, they did a debris clearance work.

The excavation work thus started yielded evidences of as many as ten big and small temples on the mound.

The officials of the department found that two temples lying adjacent were of Shiva and Vishnu. These two temples had potential of being restored in their original form as all the bricks and stones were intact, though buries and broken.

The work on Shiva temple was taken up earlier this year and now a majority portion of the work is over.

The archeologists say the remaining work will also be over and the temple will be opened for devotees within two months.

Restoration underway: The temple is being restored at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The height of the temple is estimated to be around 35 feet, once it reaches completion. All the bricks used in the restoration were originally used when the temple was built. Almost all the bricks found at the site were intact. As of now, the work on garbhgrih and Janga are over and only the roof is to be restored. The restoration of Vishnu temple, that is yet to begin will cost the department around Rs 28 lakh due to its small size.