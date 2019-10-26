Bhopal: 100 units to address power related complaints during Diwali

BHOPAL: The electricity department has opened 100 temporary complaint and helpline centres in Bhopal to address complaints during festive season. These steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Diwali festival.

Managing director of the Central Region Power Distribution Company Vishesh Garphale said that owing to increased demand of power during festival of lights appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure no power outage. Temporary helpline centres have been established to immediately respond and correct the faults, if any.

The power distribution company has opened these complaint redressal centres across its region including 100 centres in the state capital. “All shops, home, establishments, offices including government and private are illuminated therefore adequate arrangements have been made to address the complaints in shortest possible time,” said Garphale.

An officer of junior engineer level has been deputed round the clock at complaint centre to address the issue immediately. Moreover, senior officials too will keep monitoring the complaints and the redressal rate.

Company officials have advised the consumers to light their houses in accordance with approved load of the house to avoid faults. Similarly, commercial establishments have been advised to take temporary connections for their extended businesses to avoid unpleasant situation.

Plaint can be registered on WhatsApp number, 1912 and UPAY: Consumers have been advised to call 1912 number for complaints. They can even WhatsApp the complaint on 6267437535 along with their name, address, service number, phone number etc for immediate redressal. Consumers can also complain through UPAY- the mobile application of the energy department.