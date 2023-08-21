Bhopal: 100-Hour Seminar On Mann Ki Baat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TASC International Public Policy Research Centre is going to organise Mann ki Baat, 100 Hours, 100 Speakers Not Out Marathon Seminar at Ravindra Bhawan in the city.

The three-day event is being organised after completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat. The seminar will begin at 8 am on Wednesday (August 23) and will end at 11 am on Sunday (August 27) after running continuously for 100 hours.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Paramveer Chakra recipient Yogendra Yadav, Justice UG Maheshwari, Justice HP Singh, Justice (retired) VS Kokje and others will be speakers.

Seminar's coordinator Raghavendra Sharma said seminar would enter Guinness Book of World Records. The team of Guinness Book Records will come to Bhopal on August 22.

Sharma said that 100 speakers from across the country and abroad would speak non-stop for 100 hours on various topics of Mann Ki Baat, which will be heard by 100 listeners.

More than 10,000 listeners will join the seminar in 100 hours. 100 resolutions will also be taken for social awareness in the event and new voters will also be made aware of voting,” he said .

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)