Bhopal: 100 Absentee Polling Personnel Issued Notices

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District returning officer Asheesh Singh has issued notices to around 100 employees who did not turn up for training on Monday.

In view of the assembly elections, the second training of polling party personnel started on Monday at MLB and MVM Colleges. The training will continue till 8 November. Over 3,200 personnel were imparted training on the first day of the second training.

However, around 100 polling personnel remained absent on the day.

Following this, the Collector and district returning officer have issued notice to them.

For the absent personnel, there will be two shifts at MVM College on November 9, from 8 am to 12 noon and from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The absentee polling personnel have been instructed to remain present. In case of absence, suspension action will be taken against the concerned.

