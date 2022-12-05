Bhopal: 10-yr-old twins come out with second book

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati organised a discussion session with 10-year-old twin sisters Shivranjani and Devyani who have co-authored two books - Sun Salutations and Saraswati Rajamani. Both are class 5 students.

The books have received acclaim from renowned author Amish Tripathi and Prime Minister Modi. Their mentor and mother Smita Bharadwaj said that Covid period was unnerving for the world and hence the duo decided to inspire and sensitise society towards virtues of yoga and its impact on healthy living.

Shivranjani and Devyani have visualised India to scale new heights in the field of technology, agriculture by 2040, which they have illustrated on the cover page of their second book, Saraswati Rajamani.

Shivranjani told Free Press, “We read a book called Adrishyam and the story of Saraswati Rajamani was quite inspiring. Then we decided to write a book to promote freedom fighters or heroes of our country as India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.” The book was prepared in eight months under guidance of her mother.

Shivranjani whose hobbies are cooking, playing tennis, and writing poetry wants to be an author and singer. “I love to read Ruskin Bond,” she said.

“We are very lucky to have got blessings of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to write books,” said Devyani, who wants to be a chef and writer. Her favourite writer is British novelist Roald Dahl.

President of the club Seema Raizada proposed vote of thanks and wished them all the best. Archana Zulfiqar moderated the session.

Read Also Bhopal: MP School of Drama alumni launch initiative to free kids from suicidal tendencies