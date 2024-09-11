 Bhopal: 10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin; Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets
A 10-year old boy was sodomised by his relative and caretaker in Intkhedi police station area on Monday night.

Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 08:15 AM IST
10-Yr-Old Sodomised By Kin | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year old boy was sodomised by his relative and caretaker in Intkhedi police station area on Monday night, said police here on Tuesday. The police said that the boy was left alone by his parents at one of their relatives Jitendra Mehra.

Although Jitendra is married, he sodomised the boy. He threatened the boy and also beat him before committing the act. The neighbours who came to know about misconduct rescued the boy from the clutches of the accused. They reported the matter to police. The police registered the case and have arrested the accused.

Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets

Over 25 Girls Fall Ill After Consuming Deworming Tablets | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25 girl students fell ill after allegedly consuming deworming tablets given to them at Government Model School in Khajuri of Sidhi district on Tuesday, official said. The tablets were given to students from Class 6 to 12.

The district hospital civil surgeon Dr Deeparani Israni told media persons that the students were given Albendazole tablets for deworming at the school. More than 25 girls came to the hospital for treatment and are all out of danger, she said. One of the girls at the school said anganwadi workers gave the tablets to students, and those who consumed the medicine fell ill within half an hour.

