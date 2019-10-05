Bhopal: 10-year-old girl dies while playing

BHOPAL: A 10-year-old girl died after she accidentally ‘hanged’ herself while she was playing inside her house on Thursday.

The girl slipped from bed and fell on the ground when a noose of a towel tightened around her neck.

The deceased was identified as Akshara Yadav, a resident of Panama Chowk in 3 EME center of the Indian army.

Her father Amol yadav is an army havildar and lives in the army quarters. Akshara was his only daughter.

She had tied one end of a towel to girl in the window inside her home and had made a noose on the other end.

The girl was found lying on the ground with noose fastened around her neck.

Bairagarh police said the girl stood on one end of a bed and she slipped from there and fell on the ground so the noose gpot tightened around her neck and led to her suffocation and death.

The girl was very sporty by nature and had won several accolades by the Indian army for rescuing snakes in the army campus at Bairagarh.

Her mother was out at the time and her father had gone to his work at the time.

It was around 1 pm, when she met with the accident and hearing her shrieks, her mother ran inside and after spotting her lying on the ground, she alerted others.

She was then taken to the nearby hospital of military where she was declared dead.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bairagarh Deepak Nayak said the girl was awarded by the army for her participation in several sports. She was very good at catching snakes, he said.

We suppose that she was playing in the house with a towel that turned into a noose after she slipped from the bed and fell on the ground, he added.