Bhopal: 10-year-old boy dies of lightening, was playing in house courtyard at night

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning when he was playing in the courtyard of his house on Saturday night.

According to Ratibad police station ASI Narendra Kumar, the incident occurred at 9.30 pm in Bhanpur village. The boy Shahrukh Khan was playing while other members in the family were inside the house.

His father Riyazuddin and mother took the boy to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead but they took him to another hospital hoping that the boy will be saved. When doctors pronounced him dead there too, they informed Ratibad police and brought the body to their house. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.