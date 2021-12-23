Bhopal: 10-year-old boy dies, family members and others stage road blockade

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a 10-year-old boy and residents of their locality staged a road blockade in Patel Nagar alleging the boy who suffered injuries after having fallen from the roof of his house died due to negligence of hospital staff.

Police station incharge Bilkhiriya Ram Babu Choudhary told Free Press that boy Pushpendra was playing at his father/s elder brother's house situated in Kanha-Sanya on Tuesday. The boy was on the roof and he saw a kite heading towards his house.

He ran behind the kite and fell from the roof on a tin shed, which is some 25 feet below the roof. The boy was rushed to the hospital situated in Patel Nagar area of the city.

The police stated that the family members were asked to pay Rs 20,000 to start treatment but the doctors were not in the hospital and they came four hours late and started the treatment.

On Wednesday morning, the hospital declared that the boy had died.

The family members said that their child had died because of carelessness of the hospital authorities. They also said that the boy died on Tuesday noon but the hospital declared the death on Wednesday morning.

The hospital has also asked to pay Rs 20,000 more to take the body.

The death of the boy annoyed the family members and they staged demonstration and also staged road blocked. They asked to take action against the hospital for its carelessness.

The police informed that they had conducted the post-mortem and also they had taken the complaint of the family members. The police will take action based on the post-mortem and on the complaint.

