Bhopal: 10 Scindia Compares Digvijaya’s Arrogance With Ravan’s Egotism | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia together visited former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s bastion, Raghogarh, for the first time on Saturday. Both tore into Singh and performed Bhoomipujan for various development projects worth Rs 134 crore and inaugurated some finished projects.

Without mentioning the names, Scindia came down heavily on Digvijay Singh and Jaivardhan Singh. Scindia compared Digvijay’s egotism with Ravan’s arrogance and also called him ‘Banthadhar’.

Scindia said he had received a four-line poem from a person in Raghogarh, which reads, “Ek thi baap bête ki jodi nirali, kar di unhone Madhya Pradesh Jholi Khali, Ravan sa ahamkar rehta tha sir par swar, na uthe aapni unchi gaddi se ek inch bhi, naam hai unka bantadhaar (The father-son duo is unique.

They have emptied coffers of MP. They are puffed with Ravan’s pride. They never got up from chair. He is called spoiler.” Development work has been going on in the state since 2003, but there is no progress in Raghogarh. Only one family has been grinding their wheel since 1977.

Scindia sang the song ‘We shall overcome someday’ from the stage to encourage the party workers. Chouhan said both Kamal Nath and Singh had stopped all the public welfare schemes, including giving laptops to meritorious students, Teerth Yatra Yojna for the senior citizens and Sambal scheme for the poor.

Chouhan said the condition of Raghogarh had been bad before 2003, but after the BJP government came to power, arrangements for road, power supply and water were made. Tenth day of the month is nearing, and Rs 1,000 has to be transferred to the accounts of Behnas (sisters), Chouhan said.

Chouhan Contested Poll From Raghogarh In 2003

The BJP organisation pitted Shivraj Singh Chouhan against Digvijaya Singh from Raghogarh. Chouhan may have lost the election, but the BJP formed government in the state. Chouhan took over as chief minister in 2005.