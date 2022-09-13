Bhopal: 10 more trains under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Religious Trust and Endowment Minister Usha Thakur has said that 10 more trains will run under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

According to a press release, the train from Hoshangabad to Ayodhya, Khandwa to Dwarka Somnath and Neemuch-Ayodhya train will depart on September 25.

The train from Umaria to Rameswaram and Chhatarpur to Jagannathpuri will take the pilgrims on September 26. The pilgrimage train from Shivpuri to Kamakhya, Morena to Rameshwaram, Betul to Ayodhya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar Mhow to Tirupati and Balaghat to Jagannathpuri will leave on October 6.

Thakur said that citizens who are 60 years old and women of 58 years or above who are not income tax payers can travel under the scheme. Applications can be submitted at nearest tehsil, local body, district office or other places fixed by collectorate. The selection of passengers will be done by the district collector. IRCTC will arrange for food, snacks, tea, lodging, travel by buses to pilgrimage, she said.

Tulsi garlands and mementos will be given to the pilgrims. Arrangement of bhajan mandali and bhajan sandhya will also be there. Passengers are expected to carry weather-appropriate clothing, woollen clothes, personal use material, blankets, bed sheets, towels, soap, comb, beard, shaving kit etc. Pilgrims must also carry a photocopy of original Aadhaar card, voter card and Covid -19 vaccination certificate with them, Thakur said.