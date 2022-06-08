Bhopal: 10 kids from Bihar rescued by RPF, placed in shelter home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 10 children from Bairagarh railway station on Tuesday who were being taken to a place in Bhopal by two couples. The couple and children belong to Bihar.

The children have been kept at a shelter home by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bhopal. Childline director Archana Sahay said that RPF handed over the children, all below 14 years of age, to the government railway police who handed them over to Childline.

The two couples also had their four children - two each from each of the couples - who were allowed to remain with their parents while the 10 kids whose parents were not with them were handed over to Childline.

The RPF personnel who saw the children being taken by the couples to some unknown destination from Bairagarh railway station questioned the couples about their identity and credentials and also the identity of the children. The RPF personnel did not find the couples’ explanation convincing and suspected that it might be a case of child trafficking.

According to Sahay, on being questioned, the adults accompanying the children told the Childline team that they were parents of four children in the group.

The children were presented before District CWC through video conferencing. The CWC ordered that four children be handed over to their parents and the rest be shifted to a shelter home in Gandhi Nagar, Sahay added. She said it appeared to be a case of child trafficking but it could be established only after proper investigation.

