Bhopal: 1 Held From Raisen For Sending Obscene Pictures, Messages To Woman | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested a man from Raisen who used to send obscene messages and pictures to a woman staying in Khajuri Sadak area.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said complainant woman had approached crime branch on March 6 this year.

She had stated that a man named Rohit Kumar Prajapati (26), a resident of Raisen, worked at MP Online centre as a computer operator.

She added that Prajapti was a commerce graduate who used to study along with her at a private coaching centre in Bhopal. After completion of course, Prajapati tried contacting her over phone and social media messaging applications.

When she did not respond, he began sending obscene messages to her on social media messaging applications and in email.

Fed up of this, the woman approached crime branch and lodged a complaint against him. Officials took cognisance and swooped down on the accused on Sunday. He was taken into custody thereafter.

Read Also MP: Striking Railwaymen To Take Out Candle Light March In Ujjain Today

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)