Bhopal: 1 electrocuted, four injured as crane touches overhead wire

BHOPAL: A man was electrocuted and four others sustained burn injuries on Sunday after a crane pulling out a truck from slush came in contact with a high tension overhead wire in Bhopal, police said.

The incident happened near Bhopal Talkies and a bystander identified as Anas Khan was electrocuted, Inspector Mahendra Singh Thakur of Hanumanganj police station said.

“The injured, including the crane driver, have been hospitalised. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,” he added.

The incident took place at the entry of the Bal Vihar maidan on Sunday afternoon. The deceased Anas 28, lived in Aishbagh area. Another man Rashid, a resident of Sindhi colony has sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital there.

Also other persons who were near the site also sustained burns when they tried to save him. The truck was carrying building materials and was stuck in the chamber at Vihar ground that is known as Bal Vihar Maidan on Saturday night. When the crane lifted it, its lever came in touch with the power the line. Tension prevailed in the area and a huge police force was deployed there.

Police said the truck’s wheel broke the chamber and led to the caving in of road. The impact of high voltage power line was such that it caused the front wheel of the crane to explode.

The driver of the crane and staff of the truck escaped unhurt and only onlookers were electrocuted in the incident.

Anas worked as a driver in a crane and after he sustained burn injuries in the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital by onlookers where he was declared brought dead.