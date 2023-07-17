Bhopal: 1 Booked For Issuing Cheque Worth Rs 5L With Fake Signature

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have registered a case against a man for handing over a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to another man who was a kerosene dealer in the Habibganj, the police said on Monday.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the complainant Sunil Singhai dealt in kerosene. In 2013, a man named Manish Yadav had purchased kerosene worth Rs 5 lakh from him and had given him a cheque containing his signature for the payment.

Later, when Singhai approached the bank to withdraw the amount, he learnt that Yadav’s signature was fake and the cheque bounced eventually. He had approached the police back then, who had not lodged an FIR stating that the issue should be resolved in the court.

Singhai then approached the court, which issued orders to the police to lodge an FIR against Yadav. The police then registered a complaint and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

