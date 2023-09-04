Bhoomi Pujan Of Development Work Worth Rs 2.78 Crore Performed In Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan of development work worth Rs 2.78 crore was performed in various wards of Narmadapuram town on Sunday, official sources said.

The Bhoomi pujan ceremony advanced in the presence of Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Mahendra Yadav. On the occasion, all the people present there watched the programme live, in which Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed leases to as many as 156 beneficiaries.

Work of the third phase of Deendayal Rasoi Yojana was also carried out, under which the cost of each meal has been slashed from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

During this, president of MP swimming association, Piyush Sharma, MLA representative of Mahendra Yadav, Hans Rai, BJP divisional president Rohit Gaur, corporator of ward number 31 Narendra Patel, chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey and others were also present.

