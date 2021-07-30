Bhind: Two Patwaris booked for giving relief to ineligible farmers

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The police have booked two Patwaris for giving relief to ineligible farmers.

The government announced relief for those farmers who had lost crops in hailstorm, in Gohad district, last year.

The two Patwaris, however, benefited only those people known to them.

They prepared fake documents of 288 ineligible farmers and transferred the compensation amount of Rs 56.20 lakh to their accounts.

When the issue came to light, Gohad Tehsildar, Ramjilal Verma, lodged a complaint against the two Patwaris.

Verma said the hailstorm in 2020 had destroyed wheat and mustard crops in Halka-Jhawalpura in Tukeda, Chak-Sarva in Dhamsa and Sarva, and in Kheria Raiju.

The administration asked Patwaris Kuldeep and Nishant who come from Sarva and Halka and from Tukeda, respectively, to send relief money to farmers’ accounts.

They, however, submitted a list of accounts of some people who were not eligible for compensation.

Those people had not even harvested the crop.

Police station in charge of Gohad, Gopal Singh Sikarwar, said that police had registered a case against the Patwaris on the complaint of their department.

The revenue department would take action of their suspension and recovery of the amount, he added.