BHIND: Museum to showcase stories of Chambal dacoits, policemen

Bhopal: Tales of some dreaded dacoits of Madhya Pradesh's Chambal region and the efforts of police to curb the bandit menace will be showcased at a museum in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi, bandit Malkhan Singh and athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar are among those whose life stories will find a mention in the museum, they said.

The state police personnel are donating money for setting up of the museum, which is likely to open next month, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

"So far, the dacoits of Chambal belt have been glorified. Now, it is the turn of the victims and policemen who fought the menace to be brought into limelight," he said. There has been a general perception that some people turned dacoits out of despair. The ordeal of victims of the bandit menace has not come to light, he said. "Besides, the police force heroes who fought the bandits have remained unsung. All this would be brought to the public domain in the museum," he said.